Snowy Blast: Breaking down the season’s first major snowfall

SNOWFALL FORECAST

Most Likely: 4 – 6″

At Most: 7-10″+ (snowbelt)

Low End: 2 – 5″ (mainly south of Youngstown)

BREAKING DOWN THE DETAILS

Rain transitioning to snow through the region west to east this evening and it will become all snow as we go into first thing Tuesday morning. Overnight by Tuesday I expect accumulations to range from 1 to 3 inches. An additional 2 to 5 inches of snow expected into Tuesday evening.

It will be a slow morning commute Tuesday morning with snow continuing to add up through the day Tuesday. The snow begins to wrap up overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Higher snow totals possible where strong lake effect snow bands set up especially in Trumbull and Mercer counties.

BETTER WEATHER MID-WEEK

Sunshine returns to the region as we go into Wednesday but temperatures stay cool much of the week as we begin December.

I break down the snow details and go into your extended outlook in the video forecast here.