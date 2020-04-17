Snow to mix to rain through Friday

PINPOINT ALERT FOR ICY MORNING ROADSWe had a dusting of snow overnight. Road temperatures are below the freezing point, so be alert for slick bridges and overpasses. Reports of icy roads so be alert for changing driving conditions. Early snow showers wrap up around 8am. Mostly cloudy with skies clearing for partly to mostly sunny into the afternoon. Continued cold for the time of year, early morning lows around 30°, with a high only getting into the low 40's today.

MAINLY CLOUDY SKIES TONIGHTPartly cloudy tonight, with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance for light snow or a mix of snow and rain towards 6am.

ACCUMULATING SNOW CHANGING TO RAIN MIX FRIDAY AFTERNOONSnow showers likely by 8am. Accumulations of a dusting to around 2" with isolated pockets with up to 3". We mix with snow early afternoon and then rain showers likely. High in the mid 30's. More like mid February then mid April. Normal highs are usually near 60°.

DAMP FRIDAY NIGHT BEFORE A NICE BUT COOL SATURDAYRain showers Friday night, mixing with snow showers late night. Light snow after midnight, and then mostly cloudy into dawn Saturday. Friday night low around 30°. Partly sunny and a push of warmer air for Saturday. Still under-performing for the season, high only in the upper 40's. Mostly clear skies Saturday night, low in the lower 30's.

SEASONAL TEMPS SUNDAY WITH AFTERNOON RAIN CHANCEUpper 50's for Sunday. Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers developing into the afternoon. Shower chance Sunday night, then cloudy overnight. Low in the mid to upper 30's.

MAINLY DRY FOR MONDAY AND TUESDAYMostly cloudy Monday, high in the mid 50's. Slight sprinkle chance Monday and Tuesday. Cloudy Monday night, low in the low to mid 30's. Mostly cloudy Tuesday and a high in the mid 50's. Low Tuesday night in the upper 30's and cloudy.

ISOLATED SHOWERS WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAYChance for isolated showers Wednesday, high in the lower 50's. Isolated rain shower Wednesday night, low around 40°. On and off shower chance for Thursday, high in the mid 50's.