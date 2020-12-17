WATCH: Snow tapers off overnight, slick travel likely through the morning

Wednesday's storm system continues to pull away overnight, bringing an end to the steady, accumulating snow -- Here's the latest:

OVERNIGHT

Snow showers will dwindle through the night. After 3AM, nothing more than an few isolated flurries are expected. The chance for an occasional flurry continues during the morning commute. We will have morning lows in the mid-20s. Slick spots are likely, especially for secondary and residential roads through the night.

THURSDAY

A much quieter weather day Thursday. Skies will be mainly cloudy. Occasional flurries or a few snow showers are possible through the day. Little daytime accumulation will occur. We will continue seeing spotty snow showers or flurries around Thursday night. Another light dusting to a half an inch or so is possible Thursday night. Daytime highs return to the lower 30s. Lows Thursday night fall to the mid-20s.

FRIDAY

Friday is looking like a quiet weather day for the Valley. Expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid-30s. We stay mostly cloudy Friday night with lows back down in the mid-20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We are looking at an overcast day Saturday. Highs will remain in the mid-30s. An approaching cold front will bring a mix of rain and snow overnight Saturday into Sunday. A spotty mix of rain and snow is expected Sunday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.