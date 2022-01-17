Snow tapering off into the afternoon

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Winter Storm Warning goes until early afternoon for the Valley. Around a foot of snow in most spots overnight. Even plowed roads will be slick this morning, with mounds of snow causing dangerous driving conditions. It’s EASY to get stuck on side streets that haven’t been plowed.

STAY IN IF POSSIBLE, ESPECIALLY THIS MORNING. An additional 2″-4″ possible before snow tapers off into the afternoon. Temperatures in the mid 20’s and wind chills in the lower teens. Blowing snow possible into the afternoon. Mainly cloudy. Upper 20’s today with wind chills in the lower teens.



LAKE EFFECT SNOW TONIGHT, LIGHT ACCUMULATION

Mostly cloudy with lake-effect snow possible. An inch or less. Low in the lower 20’s.



TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Early morning snow shower possible Tuesday. Temperatures in the upper 20’s and mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, low in the low to mid 20’s.



WINTRY MIX WEDNESDAY AHEAD OF ARCTIC AIR

Chance for light snow, with a little rain mix possible in the morning. Chance for light rain in the afternoon as we heat up into the upper 30’s. Colder Wednesday night, with a chance of an early evening snow shower. Low in the low to mid teens. Colder Thursday, with mainly cloudy skies. High around 20°. Cold and partly cloudy Thursday night, low around 0° with wind chills -5° to -10°.



COLD FRIDAY, WARMING INTO THE WEEKEND

High in the upper teens Friday, with partly sunny skies. Low in the lower single digits into Saturday morning and mostly clear. Lower 20’s for Saturday. Partly sunny. Lower teens into Sunday morning. Sunday high in the low to mid 20’s with isolated snow showers. Colder again Sunday night, low in the single-digits.

Mostly cloudy Monday, high in the middle teens.