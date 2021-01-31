Snow sticks around for your Monday

FRIDAY OUTLOOKLight snow this morning. Main roads look pretty good but some slick spots are possible, and side streets will be snow-covered and slick.Temperatures in the middle teens and wind chills in the single digits, so dress for cold weather today. High today in the mid 20s with occasional snow showers and light accumulation.

DECREASING CLOUDS AND COLD TONIGHTCold this evening with an early flurry or snow shower. Skies clearing out for a peak at our near-full moon.

SLIGHTLY WARMER SATURDAY, STORM IMPACTING THE VALLEY SUNDAYScattered clouds and sunshine for Saturday, high in the upper 20s.Snow developing into Saturday night. Not as cold, with a low in the low to mid 20s.

SUNDAYWINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES MAY BE ISSUED IN THE NEXT 48 HOURSLow to mid 30s with snow likely for Sunday. Brief wintry mix is possible, but mainly we'll see snow, 1" to 2". Be alert for slick roads and whiteout conditions at times. Storm path is still in question. If it moves further north, we could see less accumulation with better chance for rain/snow mix.

ONGOING SNOW LIKELY SUNDAY NIGHTSnow showers continue Sunday night with accumulations again likely in the 1" to 2" range. Low in the mid to upper 20s.

SNOW SHOWERS EARLY WEEKScattered snow likely Monday, with a high in the lower 30s. Lower 20s Monday night with a chance for isolated snow showers.Chance for snow showers Tuesday, high around 30°.Lower 20s Tuesday night, with cloudy skies and isolated light snow.

CLOUDY WEDNESDAYScattered clouds for Wednesday and seasonal. High in the low to mid 30s.Partly cloudy and low around 20° Wednesday night.

WARMING UP LATE WEEKWarming up Thursday, with a high in the upper 30s and rain shower chance into the afternoon.Low around 30° Thursday night with a chance for a rain/snow mix.Heating up into the low to mid 40s for Friday with snow shower chance in the morning, and a rain/snow mix into the afternoon.