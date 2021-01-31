Snow sticks around for your Monday

Another chance for snow arrives for the end of the week and next weekend
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Snow likely Sunday night…heavy at times in the evening…LOW: 26
— Snow and snow showers Monday…HIGH: 33
— Morning snow showers then mostly cloudy…LOW: 20…HIGH: 28
— Partly sunny Wednesday…LOW: 19…HIGH: 29
— Chance for rain or snow showers Thursday…LOW: 10…HIGH: 36
— Chance for more rain or snow showers Friday…LOW: 34…HIGH: 39
— Chance for snow next Saturday…LOW: 20…HIGH: 35
— Chance for snow next Sunday…LOW: 16…HIGH: 26