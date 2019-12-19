Snow showers tapering off into early Thursday morning

Weather

Watch for patchy black ice through the morning. Thursday starts cold and stays chilly but temperatures will begin warming into the weekend

TONIGHT
Spotty snow showers and flurries continue this evening and will taper off overnight. A light coating of snow is possible early. Temperatures will fall to around 10° with wind chills as low as 0° at times. Watch for isolated slick spots or patches of black ice.

THURSDAY
Skies will turn mostly sunny through the day. It will remain a little cold with highs in the mid-20s. Winds will be light but enough for wind chills between 5° – 15° at times through the morning. Skies will be mostly clear Thursday night. Lows will drop back to the mid-teens.

FRIDAY
Friday will be a little bit warmer. Highs will climb to the mid-30s. We are looking at partly sunny skies through the day. Friday night will be partly cloudy and not as cold. Lows by Saturday morning will be in the lower to mid-20s.

LOOKING AHEAD
The extended forecast features an extended dry stretch and a warming trend. Temperatures climb above average this weekend as part of a warm-stretch that carries over to Christmas Day. Unfortunately, a white Christmas this year is looking very unlikely.

