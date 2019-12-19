Snow showers tapering off into early Thursday morning

Watch for patchy black ice through the morning. Thursday starts cold and stays chilly but temperatures will begin warming into the weekend -- More info here:

TONIGHT

Spotty snow showers and flurries continue this evening and will taper off overnight. A light coating of snow is possible early. Temperatures will fall to around 10° with wind chills as low as 0° at times. Watch for isolated slick spots or patches of black ice.

THURSDAY

Skies will turn mostly sunny through the day. It will remain a little cold with highs in the mid-20s. Winds will be light but enough for wind chills between 5° – 15° at times through the morning. Skies will be mostly clear Thursday night. Lows will drop back to the mid-teens.

FRIDAY

Friday will be a little bit warmer. Highs will climb to the mid-30s. We are looking at partly sunny skies through the day. Friday night will be partly cloudy and not as cold. Lows by Saturday morning will be in the lower to mid-20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The extended forecast features an extended dry stretch and a warming trend. Temperatures climb above average this weekend as part of a warm-stretch that carries over to Christmas Day. Unfortunately, a white Christmas this year is looking very unlikely.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.