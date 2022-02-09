Snow showers returning Thursday

TONIGHT

A cold front will push through the area this evening, bringing clouds and some rain showers. The rain may mix with a little snow but any snow won’t cause you any hassles early tonight. A surge of even colder air starts moving into the region by morning and will touch off additional precipitation. While it may start off as a mix of rain and snow early Thursday, precipitation changes over to all snow through the morning. Temperatures will drop to the lower 30s by daybreak.

THURSDAY

Temperatures won’t move very much Thursday with morning lows and daytime highs in the lower 30s. A scattered mix of rain and snow changes over to all snow through the morning. The rest of the day will have scattered snow showers and flurries across the area. Accumulation through the day of around 1″ or less is possible. Some snowy roads are possible Thursday, mainly into the afternoon and evening as temps start falling into the 20s.

Scattered snow showers and flurries will linger into the evening and taper off early in the night. An additional light dusting is possible before the snow wraps. Temperatures Thursday night will dip to around 20° early but are likely to slowly come up a bit toward daybreak Friday. Any breaks in the clouds early Thursday night will fill back in toward daybreak.

FRIDAY

Another storm system will impact the region Friday. Snow showers develop early in the day with a coating possible before changing over to mainly rain into the afternoon. Temperatures will jump to around 40° again for highs. Scattered showers remain in the forecast into Friday night as a cold front crosses through the region. Precipitation will mix back over to snow by daybreak Saturday as more cold air arrives. Temperatures drop to around 30° by the early morning Saturday and will continue dropping through the day.

LOOKING AHEAD

Some snow showers and flurries linger in the area Saturday as temperatures fall into the 20s early in the day. Our next chance at single-digit temperatures comes Saturday night with lows in the upper single digits Sunday morning. A few flurries are possible Sunday with a cold afternoon for the area. Highs will only be around 20°. Temps drop back toward the single digits Sunday night and will stay cold on Valentine’s day, returning to around 20° for highs. A warming trend will begin Tuesday as highs surge to the lower 30s. Next Wednesday is looking quite mild with highs approaching 50° on a breezy and partly sunny afternoon.

