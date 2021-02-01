Snow showers continue around the Valley tonight — Here’s an update on how much more to expect

A little more snow before we get a break! Here's a look at how much more to expect, when to look for a little sun, and get ready for some frigid temperatures coming soon:

TONIGHT

Snow showers and flurries continue tonight, but accumulation won’t be nearly as heavy as last night. The steadiest of the snow comes through the first half of the night, tapering to just a few isolated flurries by morning. Additional accumulation will be between a dusting to 1″. Isolated pockets up to 2″ are not out of the question. Temperatures will dip to the lower 20s with wind chills as low as around 10° by daybreak. Slick spots are possible tonight, though aren’t likely to be as widespread as last night. Also, watch for icy spots, especially in your driveway and on sidewalks/parking lots.

TUESDAY

Aside from a chance at a few morning flurries, Tuesday will be a pretty quiet day. Expect some partial clearing into the afternoon, allowing for glimpses of sun. Highs warm to the upper 20s, however, blustery winds will drive wind chills down into the teens. Tuesday night remains blustery with lows in the middle to upper teens. Expect wind chills as low as the upper single digits Tuesday night with partly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY

Another nice day expected Wednesday with temperatures a few degrees warmer. Highs will be in the lower to mid-30s. It will be a partly sunny and dry day. Wednesday night comes with scattered clouds and colder overnight lows. Temperatures will drop to the middle to lower teens by daybreak Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD

There are two stories to note in the extended outlook. First will be the storm system clearing the area Thursday night into Friday morning. That will bring rain and a mix of rain and snow to the Valley. Thursday will be a bit warmer but the cold front clears the area Friday morning. This will leave Friday as one of those days where the highs are in the early morning and temperatures fall through the afternoon. The other story in the extended outlook is the frigid, Arctic cold set to dive into the eastern US. Temperatures are looking very cold early next week. The forecast highs and lows will need to be fine-tuned, but this is looking like the coldest air we will have seen all winter and perhaps in the last couple of winters. The last time the air temperature at our climate reporting station dropped below zero degrees was 732 days ago when the temperature at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport dropped to -7°. That occurred on January 31, 2019. We will see a high chance at near to below zero temperatures early next week.

