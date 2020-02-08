Snow showers are in the forecast tonight; more snow for your Sunday

TONIGHTHit-or-miss snow showers will continue early into the overnight. Occasional bursts of snow that can reduce visibility and quickly coat roadways are possible. Additional accumulation overnight of a trace - 2" is possible with an isolated 3" possible under a heavier snowband. Temperatures will drop to the lower 20s.

SATURDAYSaturday begins with a chance for a stray flurry in the morning. Most of the day will be mostly cloudy day with a slim chance for some peeks of sunshine mid-morning through early afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the lower 30s.