Snow showers are in the forecast tonight; more snow for your Sunday

A warming trend returns to start the new week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Scattered snow showers tonight…little to no accumulation expected…lows in the mid 20s
— Cloudy Sunday…a chance for a wintry mix in the early afternoon…then snow is likely in the late afternoon and early evening…highs in the mid 30s
— Snow turns to rain showers Sunday evening as temps slowly rise to near 40 by sunrise
— Some leftover morning rain showers Monday…with a morning high around 40…temps falling into the mid 30s Monday afternoon
— Weather will stay mild to start next week with mostly cloudy skies Tuesday and Wednesday and highs in the low 40s
— Milder with rain likely Thursday…highs in the mid 40s
— A burst of cooler air arrives Friday with a chance for isolated snow showers and highs near 30
— Partly sunny next Saturday with highs in the mid 30s