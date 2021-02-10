Snow showers and slippery travel likely tonight

Evening snow showers carry over into the first part of the night. The snow ends before sunrise but not before a fresh blanket coats the area -- Here's how much to plan for:

TONIGHT

Snow is likely through this evening and early into the night. The snow will taper off from west to east between about 12-3 a.m. Snowy roads are likely through the evening and especially early overnight. While improvements are expected into the morning, slick spots remain a concern during the morning commute, especially secondary streets. Total snowfall will be around 0.5″ – 2″ before tapering off. Lows will drop to the mid-teens and a light breeze will allow for wind chills as low as 5° to 10° by daybreak.

THURSDAY

Thursday is shaping up to be a quiet and dry day for the Valley. Skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures won’t look much different from Wednesday afternoon. Highs return to the mid-20s but a light breeze will allow for daytime wind chills between 15° to 20°. The evening is also looking dry with holes in the clouds possible overnight. While lows are expected in the lower teens, any clearing of the clouds into the night will allow for pockets where temperatures approach the upper single digits.

FRIDAY

A change in the forecast over the last 24 hours for Friday. It is continuing to trend drier with snow chances drastically dropping in the latest data. Aside from a low risk at a few flurries or an isolated pocket of freezing drizzle Friday morning, most of the day will be quiet and dry. Skies will be mostly cloudy and you will notice the afternoon turning a tad warmer. Highs will be around 30°. Mostly cloudy skies continue Friday night with dry weather continuing. Lows will return to the lower teens.

LOOKING AHEAD

The pattern will be quite active in the extended outlook. There are two storm systems I’m watching, a storm system that brings a little snow Saturday night and also a large storm system Tuesday. First, the weekend storm system I have been watching continues to trend lighter on snowfall. I do expect some snow Saturday evening and overnight but the system is not looking nearly as potent or impactful as it had earlier this week. We will still need to monitor for some light accumulations Saturday night and we do still have a chance at enough snow to slicken up roadways into Sunday morning. But snow totals aren’t looking nearly as impressive as of Wednesday evening.

The biggest area of concern in the current extended outlook is looking like Tuesday. A large storm system will approach the Valley Monday night and works through the region Tuesday. It is too early to pinpoint in great detail what it brings, but this system continues to show the potential for both accumulating snow and an elevated chance at mixed precipitation. Both heavy snow and a mix of impactful frozen precipitation are on the table right now. You will want to stay updated on this system as it does have the potential to have moderate to major travel impacts in our region. That said, it remains several days out and is still early. We will be monitoring the evolution of that storm closely — Check back for updates through the week right here at WYTV.com or in our 33 WYTV newscasts from 5-7 AM, 6 PM, 7 PM and 11 PM.

