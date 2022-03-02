TONIGHT

Another storm system clips the area tonight with rain that will go over to snow. Rain will develop this evening with precipitation staying mainly rain through midnight. Colder air will be arriving around and after midnight from north to south. As that cold air takes over, the rain will go over to snow. This will not produce a lot of snowfall but a light coating to around 1″ is possible. Most of what falls will melt but a few slick spots can’t be ruled out by morning as temperatures drop into the middle to lower 20s. Winds become a bit brisk and wind chills become more of a factor through the night with feels like temperatures falling into the teens by morning.

THURSDAY

Thursday will be the coldest day of the next seven. Daytime highs will only make it to around 30°. The chance for a few snow showers and flurries lingers through Thursday morning. Little to no accumulation will occur throughout the day. Expect scattered clouds throughout the day. It will be a tad blustery and wind chills as low as the upper teens to lower 20s are possible.

Thursday night will follow suit as the coldest night of the forecast period. The skies clear out through the evening. Lows fall to the middle to upper teens.

FRIDAY

Friday will be a pretty nice day overall. We will have a cold morning but the day starts with lots of sun. That morning sun helps spike temperatures quickly. Highs will rise to around 40° by the afternoon. Clouds increase through the afternoon and evening. Friday night won’t be as cold. Lows will be in the upper 20s to around 30°.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday is shaping up to be a fantastic day. We will have scattered clouds and warm temperatures. Highs will rise all the way to the upper 50s to near 60°. There is a small chance of a passing sprinkle but the window for that is going to be pretty small.

Saturday Night

Clouds increase Saturday night and temperatures stay mild. Lows will be in the upper 40s to around 50°. It will become a bit breezy. The chance for some rain showers will be rising toward Sunday morning.

Sunday

Sunday is setting up to be our warmest day of 2022 so far. We have yet to hit 60° and I’m expecting highs to reach the middle 60s. It will be a breezy day and we will have more clouds than sunshine. We will also have scattered bouts of showers and sprinkles during the day. While it isn’t looking like a start-to-finish washout, the chance for rain is in the forecast all day long.

LOOKING AHEAD

Some changes to the extended outlook for Monday with temperatures trending a little cooler in the latest data. It will still start off as a mild day but highs will only reach the lower 50s with falling temperatures through the day. Rain is likely with the passage of a cold front. The chance for snow returns Monday night into Tuesday. Any snow on Tuesday mixes with rain during the day with highs in the middle to upper 30s.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.