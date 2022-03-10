TONIGHT

Quiet weather is in the forecast tonight. Expect a few scattered clouds overnight. Lows will drop to the upper 20s by daybreak.

FRIDAY

We will start off dry Friday and some peeks of sun are possible for the morning. Clouds will increase, becoming mainly cloudy into the afternoon. Temperatures aren’t going to be too bad with highs in the upper 40s to around 50°. The real “fun” in the forecast begins into Friday evening. Rain will develop Friday late-afternoon into the evening and quickly changes over to snow in the evening. A lot of what falls before midnight will melt but accumulating snow is likely overnight as much colder air spills over into our area.

WINTER STORM UPDATE

Temperatures will become much colder Friday night into Saturday morning, dropping to the upper teens by daybreak. As the cold moves in, snow will be ongoing. Steady snow showers are likely throughout the night Friday into Saturday morning. The steady snow wraps up by mid-morning Saturday but we won’t be done with snow for the day. Scattered lake effect snow showers and flurries will develop. Accumulations overnight Friday into Saturday of around 2″ – 5″ is likely. If you’re under one of the lake effect snowbands Saturday, an additional dusting up to 2″ is possible during the day.

Travel Impacts

A lot of the snow that falls late-day Friday is likely to melt with highs nearing 50° during the day. However, snow will start sticking to roads Friday night as the colder air builds into the region. Slick travel becomes likely after midnight and remains likely through Saturday morning. We will start seeing some improvements Saturday afternoon but blowing snow is likely and will keep the risk of encountering snowy roads in the forecast through the afternoon and evening.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Slick travel conditions are likely in the morning as the steady snow wraps up. The chance for slick spots remains into the afternoon and evening with blowing snow likely around the area. The rest of the day will feature scattered lake effect snow showers and flurries. Areas under heavier snowbands have the chance at an additional dusting to 2″ of snow through the day. It will be much, much colder and wind chills will be a factor. Highs will only reach the lower 20s with brisk winds all day long. Gusts to around 30MPH are possible. The winds will drive wind chills down into the single digits throughout the day.

Saturday Night

Expect a cold Saturday night as lows fall to the lower teens. Brisk winds continue and wind chills will be as low as around 0° at times. We will have a chance at a few snow showers or flurries lingering into the early part of the night. Little additional accumulation is expected.

Sunday

Sunday won’t be as cold as Saturday with highs rising toward the lower 30s. Brisk winds continue and wind chills will stay in the teens and 20s throughout the day. We have a chance at a little sun in the morning. Clouds increase in the afternoon as another storm system approaches. That system clips the area with some afternoon and evening snow showers or flurries.

LOOKING AHEAD

Though the weekend will be quite cold and wintry, that won’t last into next week. Highs spike to around 50° on Monday with dry weather and some sunshine. The chance for a few showers returns Tuesday with highs staying around 50. We will also have a chance for a little rain on Wednesday with highs jumping toward the mid-50s. Next Thursday is looking mostly cloudy with upper 50s for highs.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.