Snow is in the forecast to start your Monday

Expect 1-2 inches with another small round of snow Monday night
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly cloudy with light snow or a wintry mix developing after midnight…LOW: 31
— Snow and snow showers likely Monday…HIGH: 38
— Morning snow showers then clearing skies and milder Tuesday…LOW: 28…HIGH: 41
— Partly sunny Wednesday…LOW: 29…HIGH: 50
— Partly sunny Thursday…LOW: 25…HIGH: 39
— Mostly sunny Friday…LOW: 22…HIGH: 38
— Chance of rain showers next Saturday…LOW: 28…HIGH: 46
— Chance for more showers next Sunday…LOW: 33…HIGH: 50