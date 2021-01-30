Snow is in the forecast for your Sunday

Winter weather will continue into Tuesday morning with several inches of snow likely
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly cloudy and snow moving in after midnight…LOW: 25
— Snow likely and heavy at times…HIGH: 33
— Snow likely Sunday night…heavy at times in the evening…LOW: 26
— Snow and snow showers Monday…HIGH: 32
— Morning snow showers then mostly cloudy…LOW: 20…HIGH: 30
— Partly sunny Wednesday…LOW: 17…HIGH: 31
— Chance for rain or snow showers Thursday…LOW: 15…HIGH: 38
— Chance for more rain or snow showers…LOW: 32…HIGH: 37
— Partly sunny and cool next Saturday…LOW: 17…HIGH: 30
— Mostly cloudy next Sunday…LOW: 14…HIGH: 32