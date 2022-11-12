TEMPERATURES

Tonight will be colder with lows around 30. Sunday will only have a daytime high in the upper-30s.

RADAR AND SATELLITE

A few lake effect snow showers are developing. A light coating of snow will be possible in the northern snowbelt. Snow showers will be possible Sunday.

FUTURE TRACKER

Some coating of snow will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning in the northern snowbelt as lake effect snow develops. We will continue seeing some snow showers, especially in the snowbelt, on a cold and blustery Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 30s. Snow showers will taper off Sunday night. Lows will be in the upper 20s. Monday will be dry with partly sunny skies. It will stay cold with highs near 40.

TONIGHT

Chance of snow showers. A light coating of snow will be possible in the northern snowbelt.

Low: 30

SUNDAY

It will be colder with highs in the upper 30s. Snow showers will be possible areawide. Little to no accumulation is expected.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Highs will stay in the upper 30s Monday with scattered clouds. A stray snow shower will be possible early in the northern snowbelt. Temperatures stay in the upper 30s to near 40 for highs on Tuesday with clouds increasing through the day. An isolated rain or snow shower will be possible late in the day. Another round of showers that may mix with snow arrives Tuesday night. The chance for rain or snow showers will continue on Wednesday. Highs will stay in the upper 30s. It stays chilly through the end of next week with rain or snow showers possible. Highs Thursday-Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30s.