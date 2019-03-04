Snow ending as temperatures drop Video

SNOW ENDING AS COLD ARRIVES

It will turn much colder through the night. Lows drop to the mid-teens. Winds pick up a bit, enough to drop wind chills into the single digits by morning. Occasional snow showers or flurries are possible early into the night. The colder temperatures will allow for slick spots on roads for the morning commute. Melted snow on the roads may freeze up, causing pockets of black ice and untreated roads and surfaces will be slick.

COLDER AIR IN PLACE TO START THE WEEK

We will be off to a colder start Monday with morning lows in the mid-teens. The afternoon stays below average with highs only reaching the lower 20s. A few flurries are possible clouds breaking up a bit, allowing for peeks of sunshine. Blustery winds is expected and will keep wind chills between 5° to 15° through the day.

Clouds will be hit-or-miss Monday night it will be cold. Lows drop to around 10° but blustery winds will continue. Wind chills Monday night as low as -5° are possible.

A LITTLE MORE SNOW TUESDAY

Tuesday stays chilly. Highs will be around 20° but blustery winds continue. Wind chills through the day will be between 0° to 10°. It will be a mostly cloudy day and spotty snow showers or flurries will develop into the afternoon and evening. We will have some patchy flurries around Tuesday night and it remains cold. Lows drop to around 90° with wind chills as low as -10° possible.

WEDNESDAY STAYS COLD, TEMPS BEGIN WARMING THURSDAY

We remain cold Wednesday with highs around 20°. Wind chills will still be a factor through the day, ranging between 0° to 10°. Mostly cloudy skies are expected and a few snow showers or flurries are possible, especially in the snowbelt. Temperatures drop to the mid-teens Wednesday night with clouds beginning to break up a bit.

Thursday will be warmer. Highs will be in the upper 20s. We are looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies with increasing clouds through the afternoon.

WATCHING ANOTHER STORM NEXT FRIDAY

Another storm system will approach the region next Friday. This storm will bring cloudy skies and the chance for snow showers, mixing with rain or a wintry mix through the afternoon. This will be another storm that the track it takes will impact what we see. The chance is there for it to just graze the area with the majority of the impacts passing by to the south. Our team will keep you updated on the track it will take through the upcoming week. Highs will be in the upper 30s Friday.

MUCH WARMER NEXT WEEKEND

Temperatures will continue warming into next weekend. Saturday is looking like a nice day. Current model data shows partly sunny skies for the area and temperatures warming to the mid-40s. Sunday doesn't look as nice, with a chance for showers and mostly cloudy skies. However, Sunday does look warmer. Highs are expected to break into the 50s Sunday.