Snow developing early Friday — Here’s a walk-through of the timing and where to expect the heaviest accumulation

Watch for some slick spots Friday morning with snow developing, mixing to rain in the afternoon -- Here's the update on timing and accumulation:

TONIGHT

A stray flurry is possible in the snowbelt this evening. Clouds will increase through the night. Chilly temperatures will continue. The light breeze this evening fades overnight. Wind chills as low as 25° are possible with overnight lows around 30°.

FRIDAY

Storm Timing

Not the nicest of days Friday. The day starts cloudy with an increasing chance for snow showers. Expect snow to develop shortly after sunrise, becoming widespread by mid-morning. Temperatures will be in the lower 30s early in the day and snow may stick to roads, causing slick travel conditions.

Warmer air will slowly creep north and a changeover from snow to rain/snow to all rain will begin from south to north around noon. Southern Columbiana county is likely to see all rain by 1PM. The rain/snow line reaches central Mahoning county by 1PM with a changeover to rain likely by 2PM. A changeover to rain/snow is likely around the I-80 corridor by 3PM.

The area to watch will be northern Trumbull and Mercer counties. These areas may stay mainly snow or not begin mixing over to rain and snow until early evening. This is where the heaviest accumulation totals are expected. Rain showers and a mix of rain and snow will continue into the evening, tapering off early Friday night.

Accumulation Outlook

Slick travel conditions are possible Friday morning and into the early afternoon. The best chance for encountering snowy roads will be through Trumbull and Mercer counties. Snowy roads are also possible in Mahoning county through the morning, but improvements are expected in the afternoon as precipitation mixes with and then changes to rain. Slick travel is possible in Columbiana county should any snow be able to stick to roadways. Rapid improvements are expected by 12PM with warming temperatures and a changeover to rain.

The lightest totals will be through much of central and southern Columbiana county.

–A coating is possible in the morning with a majority of the snow melting by early afternoon.

Northern Columbiana county, all of Mahoning and Lawrence counties, and southern Trumbull and Mercer counties are expected to see a little more snow.

–Totals ranging between 0.5″ – 2″ of snow are expected. As the changeover to rain/snow and rain lifts north, a lot of this snow will melt.

The heaviest accumulation will be through northern Trumbull and Mercer counties.

–Snow totals of 2″ to 4″ are expected for that area. Northern parts of the area have the best chance of seeing snow remaining on the ground after sunset and into Saturday.

SATURDAY

Better weather comes through the day Saturday. Skies will be cloudy in the morning with lows in the lower 30s. Clouds break up throughout the early afternoon, giving way to partly sunny skies. Temperatures begin warming thanks to the added sun. Highs will approach the upper 40s to near 50°.

Quiet weather continues Saturday night. Expect partly to mostly clear skies and cool temperatures continuing. Lows will be in the mid-30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures continue warming on Sunday. Highs will jump to the middle to upper 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible later in the day. The extended outlook will not be nearly as cold as the last several days. Highs are expected to be in the 50s through the majority of next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.