Sunday night

Snow will start to fizzle out Sunday night but we are still doing to have some patchy light snow showers or pockets of flurries through the night. Any additional accumulation would be a light dusting through the night. It will be an even colder night with lows returning to the upper teens for the first time in a while. Brisk winds continue and will allow for wind chills approaching the upper single digits.

Monday

With temperatures in the teens and wind chills in the single digits, Monday morning will start off cold with the chance of a lingering lake effect shower. As the day goes on winds will pick up with some wins gusts close to 30 mph at times. Daytime highs will only reach the upper twenties across much of the valley.

Monday Night

High pressure begins to move its way into the Valley which will give us a good break from the lake effect snow. We will still have one more chilly night in store as overnight lows will drop into the teens once again. This time it will be due in part to the cloud cover leaving allowing for more pockets of clear skies.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will start warming up a bit Tuesday. Clouds will be increasing through the day with highs around 40°. Wednesday is a day you’ll want to pay attention to. There will be a big jump in temperatures but a wintry mix is possible before that warm air arrives. Temperatures will be around to slightly below freezing early Wednesday morning as rain approaches from the southwest. A brief window of freezing rain is possible early Wednesday. If that can materialize and precipitation arrives before temps start climbing, there will be a window for some slippery travel conditions in the morning. By the afternoon we will see all rain showers that will be tapering off as temperatures spike to around 60°.

Thursday will be in the upper 60s with scattered rain and a chance for thunderstorms. But the system that will once it passes will bring a huge drop in temps as April fools day Friday has us returning to below average temps in the 40s and we will stay that cool for the foreseeable future. Friday also bring the chance for more rain showers with a few snow flakes mixed in. The good news is even though next weekend still looks to be unseasonable cool it will be quiet with plenty of pockets of sunshine spread across the Valley.