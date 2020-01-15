Snow and much colder temperatures coming Thursday

It's looking like it's time to pay up for all the unseasonable warmth we've had recently. A cold front sweeps through the area Wednesday night with some wintry weather ahead:

TONIGHT

Clouds have cleared out for tonight with mostly clear skies expected overnight. Temperatures will drop back toward the lower 30s by daybreak Wednesday. As the temperatures drop overnight, areas of fog will be possible. Patchy fog will continue into Wednesday’s morning commute.

WEDNESDAY

The day starts with patchy fog that burns off through the morning. Expect some peeks of sunshine for the late-morning into early afternoon. Temperatures will rise toward the upper 40s once the fog clears out.

Clouds increase through the afternoon as a cold front moves toward the area. This will bring a low chance for a few evening sprinkles or light showers. The chance for a little rain continues overnight as temperatures drop to around 30° by Thursday morning. Rain chances give way to the risk for snow showers and flurries by morning.

THURSDAY

It will feel much colder Thursday. Highs will be around 30° in the morning with temperatures dropping to the mid to low 20s through the day. Blustery winds are expected, leading to wind chills between 10° – 20° into the afternoon. As temperatures fall, wind chills settle toward the upper single digits by sunset.

The colder air and northwest winds will touch off scattered lake effect snow showers around the region throughout the day. Accumulations of a coating to an inch or two are possible by Friday morning. The best chances of seeing snow totals climb above 1″ will be in the northern snowbelt and under heavier snowbands. Patchy slick spots on roads will be possible Thursday night into Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is looking like a quiet and seasonable day with highs around 30°. A large storm system moved into the area by Saturday morning. As of now, Saturday is looking like we start off with a period of snow, giving way to a wintry mix through the morning. A changeover to rain is looking likely Saturday early afternoon. This would help improve roadways with temperatures rising to around 40°. That said, the track is important in how much warm air we see in the area. Right now it looks like a high probability of slick travel conditions Saturday morning but precipitation type and accumulation totals remain in question. The afternoon rain turns back to snow Saturday night and temperatures turn much colder. In addition to the potential for snow accumulation, black ice also looks like an elevated threat into Sunday morning. Much colder air sets up for the end of the weekend and early next week.

This storm system continues to evolve in the model data and we will continue to fine-tune the forecast as the weekend approaches. Current expectations are for high chances for slick travel Saturday morning, some improvements possible in the afternoon into early evening, then the chance for slick roads ramps up again Saturday night. Keep checking back for updates here at WYTV.com and in our newscasts at 5A, 6A, 6P, 7P, and 11P for updates.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.