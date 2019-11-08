Snow and cold overnight, but does it last?

Cold air is now moving into the Valley. Temperatures are falling below freezing and lake effect snow showers are pushing southward. Cloudy, breezy conditions will continue with most locations picking up an inch of snow or less. Most locations will likely receive a coating on any grassy surfaces and cars. Watch for ice to develop as the rain and any standing water will freeze overnight. Lows will be in the mid-20s by Friday morning.

Expect a chilly day for Friday with snow flurries continuing into the morning hours, then remaining mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. Highs on Friday will only be in the mid-30s.

The weekend’s forecast calls for a cold start to Saturday with morning lows in the lower 20s, however, milder air will arrive for later in the day. Highs on Saturday will be around 40 degrees and even warmer on Sunday with highs near 50 degrees! However, there is a weak disturbance that could give us some a rain/snow mix late on Saturday and into Sunday before the warmer temperatures arrive by Sunday afternoon.