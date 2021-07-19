Smoky haze continues Tuesday, tracking a cold front that brings rain and drops temps

TONIGHT

Though skies are clear of clouds this evening, a layer of smoky haze remains. The clear and hazy skies continue overnight. It will be a bit warmer with overnight lows in the lower to mid-60s. Pockets of fog are possible overnight, especially in rural areas and valleys.

TUESDAY

Skies will be mostly sunny for much of the day Tuesday, however, most of that sun will be filtered by the wildfire smoke in the atmosphere. Much of the day features a murky sky with some scattered afternoon clouds. It will be humid and a bit warmer with highs nearing the upper 80s. The first half of the day will be dry but rain chances will start to climb into the later part of the day. A stray afternoon shower or storm is possible after 4 p.m. A better chance for some rain and storms comes after sunset as a cold front arrives in the region. Spotty downpours or thunderstorms are expected into Tuesday night with mostly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday starts off with a lot of clouds around and a chance for a few morning showers or sprinkles. Skies will become partly sunny into the afternoon. It will be cooler with highs only making it to the middle 70s. Expect the clouds to continue clearing out into Wednesday evening. It will also be a cooler night. Lows by daybreak Thursday fall to the middle to upper 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Though temperatures drop mid-week, we will already be on the rebound by Thursday. Highs jump back to around 80° with some sun through the day. Friday comes with a chance for a few showers or storms around. Saturday is currently looking like the nicer day of the weekend with some sunshine and lower 80s for highs. Rain returns to the forecast Sunday with a round of scattered showers or thunderstorms expected.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.