A minor earthquake was reported in Ohio Friday evening, shortly after 8 p.m.. The earthquake was centered about 2 miles south of Walbridge, Ohio. Walbridge is just outside of Toledo in northwestern Ohio.

How strong was the earthquake in the Toledo, Ohio, area?

The U.S. Geological Survey, a division of the U.S. Department of the Interior, reported the earthquake happening at 8:17 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023. The earthquake was ranked as a 2.6 magnitude quake. It originated at a depth of around 4 miles below the surface of the Earth just south of the town of Walbridge, Ohio.

The image below shows the approximate location with the shaded areas representing municipalities where shaking was reported.

USGS approximate location of the Friday, May 19, earthquake and shaded municipalities where reports of feeling shaking were submitted to USGS.

As of 9:45 p.m. Friday, there are approximately 232 reports from people saying they felt the earthquake. All reports of shaking were categorized as weak.

How far was the earthquake from the Youngstown, Ohio, area?

Earthquake location approximate distance from Youngstown.

The location where the earthquake occurred is roughly 150 miles west-northwest of Youngstown. With the low magnitude and distance, it is unlikely it was felt in the Mahoning and Shenango Valley areas.