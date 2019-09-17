Slow warming trend underway

We will tack on a degree or two each afternoon. The warmest days this forecast period will be this weekend -- Here's the outlook, including when rain returns:

TONIGHT

Tonight remains quiet and cool. Temperatures will approach the upper 50s by 11PM, then slip toward the middle to lower 50s by sunrise Wednesday. A little patchy fog is possible overnight through early morning.

WEDNESDAY

Where was this weather in June?! We have another beautiful day to look forward to Wednesday. Skies will be sunny in the morning and mostly sunny throughout the afternoon. Humidity stays low and highs will be around 80°.

Wednesday evening stays quiet and will turn cool quickly. Temperatures fall to the lower 60s by 11PM. Overnight lows fall back to the lower 50s with a little patchy fog possible.

THURSDAY

More nice weather on tap for Thursday and temperatures will continue warming. The day begins with sunny skies followed by another mostly sunny afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD

It will take until the weekend before we start looking for a few stray showers or storms. Temperatures will be at their warmest over this seven day forecast period through the weekend. A cold front comes late Sunday, ramping up our risk for rain showers and thunderstorms. Until then, enjoy the sun!

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.