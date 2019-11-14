Slow warming trend gets underway Thursday

Highs the next several days will remain below the average of 50° but are looking better than today's official high of 25° -- Here's the outlook:

TONIGHT

Skies will be cloudy tonight which helps keep temperatures from falling as much. There is a very small chance for a flurry of snow but dry air at the surface will really limit the ability for any snow to make it to the ground. Temperatures will hover in the lower to mid-20s overnight.

THURSDAY

It’ll be a little warmer Thursday! Expect plenty of clouds around in the morning. We will become partly to mostly sunny into the afternoon. Highs will jump toward the upper 30s for daytime highs.

Thursday night will be another cool night with lows dipping to around 20°. We will have a few clouds around into the night.

FRIDAY

We are looking at another quiet day with some sunshine around. Highs Friday will return to the mid to upper 30s. Friday night remains quiet and will be cold. Lows will again drop to around 20°.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our gradual warm-up continues this weekend. Highs flirt with the 40s by the Sunday and the forecast is looking dry for the area. The next chance for rain will be several days out.

