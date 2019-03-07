Slightly warmer Thursday with partly sunny skies

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

A bit warmer this morning. Temperatures in the middle teens and wind chills in the single digits. Scattered light snow or flurries early. Partly sunny and temperatures in the mid to upper 20’s.

WARMING WITH SLIGHT SNOW RISK

Scattered clouds and temperatures in the middle teens into Friday morning.

Chance for light snow into the afternoon as a storm barely clips us as it moves through Southern Ohio. High tomorrow in the mid 30’s.

SATURDAY LOOKS GREAT!

Low in the lower 20’s into Saturday morning. Partly sunny and breezy Saturday, high near 50°. Rain likely Saturday night, mainly after midnight. Mild with temperatures in the low to mid 40’s.

WINDY WITH EARLY RAIN SUNDAY, WARM FOR PARADE

Winds pick up into Sunday morning, with 30 mph gusts possible. Rain and possible thunderstorms Sunday morning as the warm front lifts North through the area.

For the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Sunday, there will be a lingering shower chance for 1pm and it will be windy on the parade route in Boardman. High in the mid to upper 50’s.

COOLING GOING INTO THE WEEK

Colder going into Sunday night with a chance for a rain or snow mix. Low around

30 into Monday morning. Chance for scattered snow showers Monday, high in the mid 30’s.

TEMPERATURES CLIMB THROUGH THE WEEK

Warming trend into the middle and latter half of the week.

Upper 30’s for Tuesday and partly sunny. Mid 40’s for Wednesday and partly sunny. Chance for rain showers on Thursday but temperatures soar into the lower 60’s.

