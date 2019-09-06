Slight shower risk for afternoon & evening

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy and cool this morning. We’re in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s. Don’t forget your fall coat this morning. Increasing clouds into the afternoon with a slight chance for an isolated sprinkle or shower toward dinner time.

ISOLATED SHOWER FOR EARLY FOOTBALL GAMES

A shower or even a weak thunderstorm is possible for the early evening hours for football games. High today in the low to mid 70’s. Have a light coat ready for the end of football tonight. Overnight low in the low to mid 50’s.

SPOTTY AFTERNOON SHOWER RISK SATURDAY

Partly sunny early Saturday, with another risk for an afternoon shower or sprinkle. High in the lower 70’s. Low 50’s into Sunday morning.

NICE FOR THE END OF THE WEEKEND AND EARLY WEEK WARMING

Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 70’s for Sunday. Chilly into Monday morning, with a low in the upper 40’s. Partly sunny and low to mid 70’s for Monday. Lower 50’s into Tuesday morning. Warming up Tuesday to around 80°. Lower 60’s into Wednesday morning. Lower 80’s for Wednesday and a chance for an isolated shower or storm. Upper 50’s into Thursday morning. Partly sunny Thursday, high in the upper 70’s.