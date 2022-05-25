(WYTV)

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly cloudy this morning, temperatures around 50°.

Mainly cloudy today, with a high in the mid 70’s. Slight chance for a late day or evening shower.



MILD TONIGHT WITH A SLIGHT SHOWER CHANCE

Low in the upper 50’s tonight. A passing shower, mainly cloudy.



STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING

Lower 80’s Thursday with afternoon isolated showers and storms.

STORMS COULD PRODUCE DAMAGING WINDS AND DOWNPOURS.

Early evening storms Thursday night, mostly cloudy overnight. Low in the upper 50’s.



RAIN LIKLEY FRIDAY AND COOLER

Rain likely Friday, with a cooler high in the low to mid 70’s.

Scattered showers Friday night, low around 50°.



NICE WEEKEND, HEATING UP INTO MEMORIAL DAY

Cool Saturday with a high in the lower 70’s.

Slight chance for a passing shower, overall partly sunny.

Lower 50’s and partly cloudy Saturday night.

Warmer Sunday, high around 80° and mostly sunny.

Upper 50’s Sunday night, and partly cloudy.

Mid 80’s and mostly sunny for Memorial Day.

Low in the low to mid 60’s Monday night and partly cloudy.



WARM AND HUMID TUESDAY, SHOWER CHANCE WEDNESDAY

High in the upper 80’s Tuesday and sunny.

Low in the low to mid 60’s Tuesday night and partly cloudy.

Chance for a few showers Wednesday, high in the mid to upper 80’s.