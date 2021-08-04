WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Partly cloudy and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Mostly sunny early with partly sunny skies this afternoon. A slight chance for a brief shower this afternoon. Most won’t see rain today. High in the lower 80s. Comfortable, with dewpoints in the upper 50s.
Partly cloudy skies tonight. Low around 60°.
STARTING TO HEAT UP THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Partly sunny and a bit more humid tomorrow. High in the low to mid 80s.
Slim 20% chance for a stray storm or brief shower.
Partly cloudy Thursday night and a bit more humid. Low in the low to mid 60s.
Mid 80s and mostly to partly sunny skies Friday.
Mid 60s Friday night and muggy with partly cloudy skies.
ISOLATED STORMS SATURDAY AFTERNOON
Mid to upper 80s Saturday with sunshine and clouds. Isolated afternoon storms, a 30% chance.
Isolated storm chance Saturday night, with a muggy low in the mid to upper 60s.
Partly sunny and warm and humid Sunday. High in the upper 80s.
Upper 60s and muggy Sunday night.
STEAMY INTO THE NEW WEEK, STORMS INTO TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Low 90s and humid Monday. Isolated storms into the afternoon with partly sunny skies in the morning. Upper 60s Monday night, partly cloudy and muggy.
Isolated storms for Tuesday. High in the mid 80s.
Low around 70° Tuesday night and muggy.
Mid to upper 80s Wednesday with isolated storms and hazy sunshine and clouds.
