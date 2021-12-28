Slick spots expected Tuesday night; better weather Wednesday

TUESDAY NIGHT

Rain has mixed with snow, sleet, and some freezing rain across the valley tonight. These wintry conditions will end through the evening as temperatures rise into the overnight hours. Tricky travel can be expected through early overnight.

MAINLY QUIET WEATHER TO END 2021

Other than some light rain showers scattered through the valley late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, dry and mild conditions will be around for the last few days of 2021. Mostly cloudy conditions will be around Wednesday and Thursday. Some sunshine is expected for your New Year’s Eve with highs back into the low 50’s.

BIGGER STORM SYSTEM THIS WEEKEND

A large storm system will gain strength into the end of the week and move into the region into Saturday. This will warm up the temperatures into Friday and Saturday. Also rain chances will increase overnight New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day. The rain will change to snow as we go into Sunday afternoon as temperatures crash into Sunday evening.

WINTER RETURNS NEXT WEEK

Monday and Tuesday next week will feature some of the coldest air we have seen this season. A few snow showers are possible on Monday before the risk of snow ends into Tuesday. Temperatures will struggle to reach 30 degrees Monday with overnight lows potentially falling into the teens Tuesday morning.