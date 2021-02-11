Slick secondary roads, cloudy Thursday

TODAY

Around 1″ to 2″ of snow fell last night. Add time to dust off your car, and side-streets could be slick this morning.

Light snow or flurries are expected early. It will be cold and breezy, with temperatures in the middle teens and wind chills in the mid-single-digits. It will be mostly cloudy today, with a high in the mid-20s.



TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy and cold temperatures are coming tonight, with a low in the lower teens. There is a chance for a few flurries.



WARMER FRIDAY

It will be partly sunny and a little warmer Friday, with a high around 30°. The low is in the lower-teens again Friday night, and it will be mostly cloudy.



SNOW AND TURNING COLDER FOR THE WEEKEND

Temperatures in the mid-20s are expected on Saturday, with snow showers likely into the afternoon.

Snow showers continue Saturday night, with a low in the lower teens.

It is expected to be mostly cloudy and colder Sunday, with a chance of isolated lake-effect snow. The forecasted high is in the mid-20s.



ARCTIC AIR INTO MONDAY

It is expected to be frigid into Monday morning, with a low in the middle-single-digits and wind chills just below zero. A bitterly cold day is anticipated Monday, with a high in the middle teens and mostly cloudy skies, as well as a chance for a few flurries.

Isolated snow showers are expected Monday night, with a low in the lower teens.



WARMING WITH WINTRY MIX LIKELY FOR TUESDAY

It will be much warmer for Tuesday, with a wintry mix likely. This could include freezing rain for hazardous travel conditions.

An early mix changes to snow showers Tuesday night, with a low around 10°.



COLDER INTO LATE WEEK

Temperatures in the upper-20s are in the forecast for Wednesday, and it will be cloudy with a stray snow shower or flurry.

There’s a low around 10° Wednesday night with isolated snow showers and temperatures in the upper-20s for next Thursday with isolated snow showers.