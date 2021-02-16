Slick roads early, frigid Tuesday night

TODAY

All winter weather warnings have been canceled but icy conditions for early morning travel. Double your travel time this morning and keep a safe distance from other drivers.

Icy glaze on side streets but most of the major roads are treated and wet. Still, there could be some patchy ice. Reports of an accident on I-680 just off the Midlothian exit. So be alert for ice!

Temperatures in the mid 20s early.

Light snow showers possible early afternoon today. Temperatures fall into the lower 20s into late morning and stay there for the afternoon.



COLD TONIGHT

Frigid tonight, with a low near zero. Wind will be light, so wind chills will be slightly colder.

-5° to -8°



CLOUDY WEDNESDAY AND COLD

Mostly cloudy and cold for Wednesday. High in the lower 20s.

Isolated snow showers into Wednesday night. Low in the middle teens.



SOUTHERN STORM IMPACTS VALLEY FOR THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

Another storm with warmer air will move in Thursday. High in the lower 30s.

Morning snow showers turn to a rain/snow mix into the afternoon.

Lower 20s Thursday night with wintry mix continuing into Friday morning.



SNOW SHOWERS FRIDAY

Upper 20s for Friday with occasional snow showers.

Isolated snow showers Friday night, with a low in the lower teens.



COLD SATURDAY WITH ANOTHER WARM CORE STORM SUNDAY EVENING

Partly sunny and a chance for flurries Saturday. High in the low to mid 20s.

Mainly clear skies and cold for Saturday night. Low in the middle single digits.

Another southern system pushes temperatures into the low to mid 30s for Sunday. Chance for rain/snow mix into the afternoon.

Temperatures hold in the lower 30s Sunday night, with likely wintry mix of snow, rain or freezing rain.



WARMER MONDAY AND TUESDAY, WINTRY MIX CHANCE

Monday high in the mid 30s with isolated rain/snow mix.

Upper 20s into Tuesday morning with isolated snow showers.

Upper 30s for Tuesday with partly sunny skies and a chance for wintry mix.