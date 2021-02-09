Slick roads and early snow Tuesday

TODAY
Be alert for icy roads this morning. A fine, light snow has coated roads.
There is close to an inch in central and southern Columbiana County.
Watch for lower visibility on your way to Pittsburgh, where there are snow showers. It’s warmer this morning, with temperatures in the low to mid 20s and light winds. High today near 30° with morning snow showers tapering to flurries late morning. Cloudy this afternoon.
COLDER TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy and colder tonight, low in the middle teens.
LATE-DAY/EVENING SNOW DEVELOPING WEDNESDAY
Colder tomorrow, with cloudy skies and chance for late-day snow
showers, mainly south of Youngstown. High in the low to mid 20s.
Low in the low to mid teens with isolated snow showers Wednesday night.
CLOUDY THURSDAY, EARLY SNOW CHANCE FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy with mid 20s for Thursday.
Upper teens and snow showers Thursday night.
Chance for snow showers in the morning Friday. High in the upper 20s.
Low in the lower teens into Saturday morning.
COLD WITH SCATTERED SNOW THIS WEEKEND
Cold for the weekend. Scattered snow likely and a high in the upper teens.
Cold Saturday night, with a low around 5° with snow showers. Upper teens for Sunday, with scattered snow showers.
Low around zero into Monday morning.
Partly sunny Monday and cold. High in the middle teens.
Low around zero into Tuesday. Partly to mostly cloudy.
ISOLATED SNOW AND A BIT WARMER TUESDAY
Snow shower chance Tuesday and warmer. High in the mid 20s.
