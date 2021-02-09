Slick roads and early snow Tuesday

TODAYFrigid temperatures this morning. We're in the single digits, with wind chill near zero. Make sure you have a charged cell phone this morning.Sunshine and clouds today. Chance for isolated light snow, mainly late day. High in the mid 20s. Wind chills in the mid teens.

SNOW DEVELOPING TONIGHT, NOT AS COLDSnow showers develop tonight, with 1" to 2" possible overnight. Low in the upper teens for a warmer night.

EARLY SNOW SHOWERS, A BIT WARMER TUESDAYSnow showers likely in the morning, with isolated light snow through the day.One inch accumulation possible. High around 30°.

CHILLY INTO WEDNESDAY MORNINGColder into Wednesday morning, with a low in the lower teens.Chance for isolated snow showers Wednesday and a high in the mid 20s.

ISOLATED SNOW CHANCE FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEKLow in the mid to upper teens Wednesday night with isolated snow showers.High around 30° for Thursday with isolated snow showers.Lower 20s into Friday morning with isolated snow showers and cloudy skies.Friday high in the upper 20s with isolated snow showers.

FRIGID WEEKENDLow around 10° into Saturday morning, with cloudy skies and a chance forisolated snow showers.High in the upper teens for Saturday with cloudy skies and isolated light snow.Low around 0° into Sunday morning with isolated snow showers.Chance for isolated snow showers Sunday and a high in the low to mid teens. Low in the upper single digits for Monday morning.

CONTINUED COLD SNAP INTO THE WEEKMostly cloudy and a high around 20° Monday.