Single-digit wind chills and flurries Friday

THURSDAY OUTLOOKIt's colder this morning, with temperatures in the teens and a wind chill in the upper single-digits. Isolated flurries or snow showers are possible at times today, with little, if any, accumulation. The high is in the low- to mid-20s.

LIGHT SNOW TONIGHT AND COLDThere's a chance of an isolated snow shower tonight, with a low in the mid-to upper-teens.

ANOTHER COLD DAY FRIDAY WITH ISOLATED LIGHT SNOWThe high is in the mid-20s Friday with a chance for a few flurries or snow shower.

CLOUDY SATURDAY AND STORM ARRIVES FOR SUNDAY INTO MONDAYTemperatures in the upper-teens are expected Friday night, and it will be mostly cloudy. Scattered clouds and sun are expected Saturday, as it warms up a bit, with temperatures in the upper-20s. Temperatures in the low- to mid-20s are expected Saturday night, with mostly cloudy skies. Snow showers will develop Sunday with a chance for a wintry mix and a high in the low- to mid-30s. Temperatures in the upper-20s and scattered snow are likely for Sunday night. Accumulations are likely.

SNOW SHOWERS FOR FIRST HALF OF THE WEEKScattered snow Monday and a high in the lower-30s is expected. Temperatures fall to the mid-20s with occasional snow showers Monday night and later drop to the mid-20s. Scattered snow showers are in the forecast Tuesday, with a high in the lower-30s. It's expected to be colder into Wednesday morning, with a low in the upper-teens.

SUNSHINE AND CLOUDS MID-WEEKThere is a chance for a few snow showers Wednesday with sun and clouds and a high around 30°. The low will likely be in the middle-teens Wednesday night and cloudy. Partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-30s are in the forecast for Thursday.