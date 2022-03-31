TONIGHT

Much colder air is returning tonight as lows drop to the lower 30s. We will remain blustery and wind chills will become a factor. Feels-like temperatures fall into the 20s by the start of your Friday. More rain showers will develop tonight with cloudy skies. That rain will mix over to snow through the night as temperatures fall.

FRIDAY

The switch flips back to winter on Friday. The day starts with scattered snow showers. Occasional bursts of snow capable of dropping visibilities are possible in the morning through early afternoon. Snow is going to struggle to accumulate on the unfrozen ground but light coatings are expected at times on colder surfaces. We will continue seeing scattered snow showers into the afternoon, mixing with rain at times. Highs for the day will be in the middle to upper 30s but brisk winds will keep wind chills between 20° – 30°.

Snow and rain chances fade into Friday evening. We will see clouds break across the area into the night. Winds will also come down overnight. Temperatures will be even colder with lows returning to the upper 20s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Though the morning will be cold, the afternoon won’t be too bad Saturday. Skies will be mostly sunny in the morning and become partly sunny in the afternoon. Temperatures won’t be too far from average, warming to the lower 50s.

Saturday Night

Clouds will be on the increase again Saturday evening. Along with the increase in clouds will be an increase in rain chances. Scattered showers develop into the night. Lows will settle into the mid-30s. We will have another chance for some snow to mix with the rain as the temperatures fall.

Sunday

We are looking at a mostly cloudy end to the weekend and temperatures won’t be as warm. Highs will be in the middle 40s Sunday. The day begins with spotty showers and sprinkles that mix with some snow early in the morning. Rain chances will taper off into Sunday afternoon. Sunday night will be partly to mostly cloudy. Lows will fall to around 30° by daybreak Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Skies will be mostly cloudy again on Monday. While the start of the day is looking dry, rain chances rise a little bit into the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 40s. Tuesday warms to the upper 50s with a little sun possible early in the day. Clouds and rain chances increase into Tuesday afternoon and evening. The middle and latter part of next week will be active with a chance for more showers Wednesday as highs spike to the lower 60s. The chance for showers stays in the forecast next Thursday with highs in the lower 50s.

