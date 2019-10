TONIGHTThis will be the coldest night since late-May or early-June. We will have clearing skies through the evening with clear and starry skies expected overnight. Temperatures fall to the mid-40s by 11PM and drop all the day to the upper 30s by sunrise Saturday.

SATURDAYDon't be fooled by all the sunshine Saturday morning. The morning will feel cold after the string of recent warmth. We will spend the morning rising through the 40s to mid-50s by noon. The sunny skies continue into the afternoon as highs reach the mid-60s. Expect a breezy afternoon, adding to the fall-feeling in the air.