Showers stay in the forecast for your Monday

Weather stays mostly warm and wet next week

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Scattered showers and thundershowers tonight…lows near 60
— Scattered showers with maybe a thunderstorm Monday…highs in the mid 70s
— Chance for showers Tuesday and highs in the upper 60s
— Partly sunny Wednesday…highs in the mid 60s
— Chance for showers Thursday…highs near 70
— Scattered showers and storms Friday…highs in the low 70s
— Mostly sunny with isolated storms next Saturday…highs in the mid 70s
— Mostly sunny with a chance for an isolated storm next Sunday…highs in the upper 70s

