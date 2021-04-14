Showers returning as temperatures turn chilly

We are looking at out coldest days since the first two days of the month to wrap up the workweek -- Here's when the showers accompanying the chilly weather arrive:

TONIGHT

Clouds will be on the increase tonight as a cold front approaches the Valley. Expect skies to become mostly cloudy with a low chance at a sprinkle overnight. Temperatures will drop to around 40°.

THURSDAY

Get ready for a couple of chilly days! While we may see a few peeks of sunshine Thursday morning, the afternoon is looking cloudy and chilly. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 40s. A sprinkle or passing shower is possible during the morning, but rain chances will really start to climb mid-afternoon. Scattered rain showers and sprinkles develop for the afternoon and continue into Thursday evening. You will also notice a little bit of a breeze that will add that extra chill to the afternoon and evening.

Skies will be mainly cloudy Thursday night. Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue. Temperatures will drop toward the mid-30s for overnight lows. It will be a close call, but some spots may approach the threshold where some wet snowflakes mix with showers late into the night.

FRIDAY

Quite a chilly end to our workweek with highs only warming to the mid-40s Friday. It will be the coldest day we’ve had since the month began. Expect mostly cloudy skies and lingering spotty showers and sprinkles in the morning. Rain chances will start to come down Friday afternoon, though isolated showers and sprinkles remain possible. Clouds start to break up a bit Friday night into Saturday morning. Temperatures will drop to the mid-30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is going to be a decent day but still cool. Highs will be in the lower 50s with a little sun. Sunday won’t be a washout but will come with a chance for a few showers, especially in the afternoon. The next chance at temperatures reaching the 60s is looking like Monday with a high around 60°. Monday also looks like the nicest day in the current forecast period with a lot of sun accompanying the warmer temps. The 60s don’t last long with temperatures dropping back to the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.