Showers return to the forecast for your Sunday

FRIDAY OUTLOOKFriday will be partly sunny and warmer, with a high in the mid to upper 80's. Chance for an isolated shower or storm Friday night. Low in the mid 60's.

TURNING HUMID WITH WARM WEATHER SATURDAYWarm and humid Saturday. Partly sunny with an isolated showeror storm possible. Isolated storm chance Saturday night, with a low in the mid 60's.

ISOLATED STORMS FOR SUNDAY AND MONDAYWarm and humid with a high in the mid 80's on Sunday. Chance forisolated showers or storms. Storm chance Sunday night, with a low in the mid 60's. Partly sunny Monday with spotty showers or storms. High in the low to mid 80's. Partly cloudy and a low in the mid 60's Monday night.

NICE TUESDAYTuesday high in the mid 80's and partly sunny. Slight chance for a passing shower. Lower 60's into Wednesday morning.

WARMING UP WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAYSunshine and clouds Wednesday, with a high in the mid to upper 80's.Warm and partly sunny Thursday, with isolated storms. High in the mid to upper 80's.

COOLER FRIDAYIsolated storms possible Monday as cooler air moves in. High in the lower 80's.