Showers return to the forecast for your Sunday

Weather stays seasonably warm and humid over next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly clear tonight…Low: 65
— Partly to mostly sunny with isolated storms Sunday…High: 86
— Isolated thunderstorms Monday…Low: 66…High: 86
— Mostly sunny Tuesday…Low: 68…High: 88
— Still mostly sunny Wednesday…Low: 62…High: 87
— Mostly sunny and warmer Thursday…Low: 66…High: 91
— Chance for more thunderstorms Friday…Low: 69…High: 84
— Partly sunny next Saturday…Low: 62…High: 77
— Mostly sunny and staying cool next Sunday…Low: 56…High: 73