Showers likely and falling temps for your Sunday

Temps will bounce back before a bigger cooldown for the second half of next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Increasing clouds tonight and showers developing before sunrise…LOW: 53
— Rain and showers likely early and falling temperatures Sunday…HIGH: 58
— Sunny and cooler Monday…LOW: 31…HIGH: 53
— Mostly sunny and milder Tuesday…LOW: 38…HIGH: 69
— Rain likely Wednesday and falling temps…LOW: 43…HIGH: 54
— Chance for rain or snow showers Thursday then clearing skies…LOW: 24…HIGH: 34
— Mostly sunny and cool Friday…LOW: 20…HIGH: 37
— Mostly sunny next Saturday…LOW: 26…HIGH: 55
— Mostly sunny next Sunday…LOW: 37…HIGH: 54