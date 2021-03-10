Showers in the forecast for your Thursday

Cooler weather will arrive in the Valley just in time for the weekend
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly cloudy tonight with chance for a shower…LOW: 52
— Showers likely and breezy Thursday…HIGH: 62
— Clearing skies and cooler Friday…LOW: 34…HIGH: 56
— Partly sunny Saturday…LOW: 25…HIGH: 45
— Partly sunny and still cool Sunday…LOW: 27…HIGH: 46
— Chance for rain or snow showers Monday…LOW: 24…HIGH: 39
— Sunny and still cool next Tuesday…LOW: 26…HIGH: 43
— Sunny skies Wednesday next Wednesday…LOW: 29…HIGH: 52