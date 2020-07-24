Showers end early tonight, High pressure building in with a couple nice days ahead

TONIGHT

A cold front will be sweeping through the Valley this evening, touching off some downpours and thunderstorms. Rain chances end early tonight. Dew points will drop for the area, making it feel less humid by morning. It will be a little cooler for the start of the day with lows in the mid-60s. Skies will be partly to mostly clear overnight.

FRIDAY

Friday will feel much less humid across the Valley. Expect scattered clouds around the area with high temperatures in the mid-80s. There will be very low chance for a sprinkle or an isolated shower. With drier air moving into the region, it will be a challenge to get rain to reach the ground, but I can’t rule out a stray, productive rain cloud or two. Highs for the day will be in the mid-80s. Friday night will be comfortable with continued low dew points. Skies will turn mostly clear with lows in the lower to mid-60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

We will add a few degrees to the afternoon highs Saturday, warming to the upper 80s. Expect a mostly sunny and dry day. The UV index will be high so keep the sunscreen in mind if you’re spending time outdoors.

Saturday Night

The quiet weather carries over into Saturday night. Skies will be mostly clear across the Valley. Overnight lows drop to the mid-60s.

Sunday

Expect more of the same Sunday. I do expect a few more clouds around during the afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny across the area with highs warming to around 90°. Dew points will begin rising again, especially into Sunday evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

Another cold front moves toward the area, arriving early in the week. Rain chances will begin climbing again Monday, with scattered wet weather and thunderstorms expected through the second half of the day. Monday will be hot and humid but it will turn a little cooler heading into the middle of the week..

