(WYTV)

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Wet roads this morning. Mild this morning with patchy fog. Upper 40’s and mostly cloudy.

Afternoon showers developing today with thunderstorms possible into the late afternoon and evening. High in the mid to upper 60’s.



STORMS TONIGHT, COOLER THURSDAY

Scattered showers and storms tonight, low in the low 40’s.

Partly sunny and cooler Thursday, chance for a few afternoon showers. High in the upper 50’s.



RAIN/SNOW MIX INTO LATE WEEK AND WEEKEND

Rain showers possibly mixing with snow late Thursday night. Low in the mid 30’s.

Rain showers likely Friday with a chance for a thunderstorm. High in the upper 40’s.

Low to mid 30’s with a rain/snow mix into Saturday.

A dusting possible in the lawns for the weekend mornings.

High around 40° Saturday with a rain/snow mix chance.

Lower 30’s Saturday night with snow showers.

Mid 40’s Sunday with partly sunny skies and a chance for a light rain or snow shower.

Lower 30’s and partly cloudy Sunday night.



WARMING UP INTO THE WEEK

Mid 50’s for Monday with cloudy skies and a shower chance.

Mid 40’s Monday night with cloudy skies.

Partly sunny and mid 60’s for Tuesday.

Upper 40’s for Tuesday night and cloudy.

Warm next Wednesday, high in the lower 70’s with isolated afternoon showers or thundershowers.