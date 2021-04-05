Showers develop Monday

TONIGHTTemperatures will be just as cold tonight, but at least there won't be any snow! Expect mostly clear skies overnight and winds will let up, making wind chills less of a factor. Overnight lows drop to the middle to lower 20s by daybreak.

WEEKEND OUTLOOKSaturdaySaturday will start off cold with some sunshine, but an increase in clouds will occur throughout the day. The afternoon is looking mostly cloudy, and the clouds linger into the evening. The majority of the day will be dry, but we will have to keep an eye out for a couple of sprinkles around the area toward sunset. Warmer air will build in, boosting highs to the lower 50s, which is right around average for the time of year.