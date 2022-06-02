THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Cooler this afternoon. High in the upper-60s with clouds, sun and a chance for a passing shower or weak thunderstorm.



DRY AND COOL FOR THE SCRAPPERS GAME TONIGHT AT EASTWOOD FIELD

Mid-60s to lower-60s and mainly cloudy. The first pitch is at 7 p.m.



COOLER WITH SOME FOG OVERNIGHT

Patchy fog tonight and cool. Low around 50°.



OVERALL A NICE DAY FRIDAY

Sunny to partly sunny Friday. A low chance for a late-day shower. High in the lower-70s.

Cool Friday night in the upper-40s and partly cloudy.



NICE WEEKEND AHEAD

Partly sunny Saturday and cool. High in the lower-70s.

Upper-40s Saturday night and partly cloudy.

Warmer for Sunday, high near 80° and partly sunny.

Warmer Sunday night in the upper-50s.



ISOLATED STORMS EARLY WEEK

Partly sunny Monday with isolated shower or storm. High around 80°.

Isolated shower or storm Monday night, low in the mid-50s.

Isolated storms for Tuesday. High in the lower-70s.

Cooler Tuesday night, low around 50°.



DRY WEDNESDAY, ISOLATED STORMS DEVELOP THURSDAY

Partly sunny Wednesday, high in the low to mid-70s.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, low in the mid-50s.

Partly sunny with an afternoon storm chance Thursday. High in the lower-70s.