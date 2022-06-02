THURSDAY OUTLOOK
Cooler this afternoon. High in the upper-60s with clouds, sun and a chance for a passing shower or weak thunderstorm.
DRY AND COOL FOR THE SCRAPPERS GAME TONIGHT AT EASTWOOD FIELD
Mid-60s to lower-60s and mainly cloudy. The first pitch is at 7 p.m.
COOLER WITH SOME FOG OVERNIGHT
Patchy fog tonight and cool. Low around 50°.
OVERALL A NICE DAY FRIDAY
Sunny to partly sunny Friday. A low chance for a late-day shower. High in the lower-70s.
Cool Friday night in the upper-40s and partly cloudy.
NICE WEEKEND AHEAD
Partly sunny Saturday and cool. High in the lower-70s.
Upper-40s Saturday night and partly cloudy.
Warmer for Sunday, high near 80° and partly sunny.
Warmer Sunday night in the upper-50s.
ISOLATED STORMS EARLY WEEK
Partly sunny Monday with isolated shower or storm. High around 80°.
Isolated shower or storm Monday night, low in the mid-50s.
Isolated storms for Tuesday. High in the lower-70s.
Cooler Tuesday night, low around 50°.
DRY WEDNESDAY, ISOLATED STORMS DEVELOP THURSDAY
Partly sunny Wednesday, high in the low to mid-70s.
Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, low in the mid-50s.
Partly sunny with an afternoon storm chance Thursday. High in the lower-70s.
