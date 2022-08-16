RADAR AND SATELLITE

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are popping up this evening in Trumbull and Mercer counties. These are expected to decrease as temperatures drop.

TEMPERATURES

Temperatures are currently in the mid-70s. They will drop into the mid to upper 50s overnight.

EVENING OUTLOOK

Plan for an isolated shower or thunderstorm to pop up early (40%). These will start to decline heading into the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s overnight.

DAYBREAK OUTLOOK

Expect some clouds to begin the day on Wednesday. A small chance for a shower can’t be ruled out. More shower chances will build in the afternoon and temperatures will reach the low 70s.

FUTURE TRACKER

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible early this evening (40%). The chances of rain drop into the overnight hours and temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s. Tomorrow morning will mainly be cloudy, but a shower chance can’t be ruled out. More showers are possible in the afternoon and heading into the evening (40%). Overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, rain will stop and much clearer weather can be expected for the majority of the day. A small chance for showers and thunderstorms appears again Thursday night (30% PM).

TONIGHT

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening, but should taper off overnight. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

The chance for showers and storms remains (40%). Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s for highs.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Rain chances will decrease Thursday (30% PM) and Friday, but temperatures will begin to climb heading into this weekend. By Saturday, expect highs in the mid-80s. Bigger rain and thunderstorm chances return Sunday to wrap up the weekend (60%) as temperatures cool into the low 80s. Rain and thunderstorm chances stick around for the start of the next work week (60%) and temperatures will be in the upper 70s for highs.