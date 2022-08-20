RADAR AND SATELLITE

Showers and thunderstorms are developing in northwest Ohio as low pressure drives them across the state towards the Valley. Expect to see some showers and thunderstorms overnight and into tomorrow morning.

TEMPERATURES

Temperatures are currently in the mid 80s in the Valley. They will be dropping into the mid 60s for lows tonight.

EVENING OUTLOOK

Plan for showers and thunderstorms to develop over the next several hours. If you have any evening plans, you may want to take an umbrella or raincoat out with you. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s by 11 o’clock.

DAYBREAK OUTLOOK

Expect showers and thunderstorms to develop throughout the morning. Temperatures will reach the mid 70s by noon.

FUTURE TRACKER

Showers and thunderstorms will likely pass through the Valley late tonight and into tomorrow morning (60%). More shower and storm chances pop up Sunday afternoon as temperatures will near 80 degrees. The showers and storms will continue into the evening and overnight hours (70%). These weekend showers and storms will put the Valley at a marginal risk for severe weather. The biggest severe threats include strong winds and heavy rainfall. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Monday to start the work week. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

TONIGHT

Showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop later this evening. Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s.

SUNDAY

Showers and thunderstorms are likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will near 80 for highs.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

More rain and storms are possible Monday (70%) with temperatures only reaching the mid 70s. A small chance of rain showers remains for Tuesday (30%) with temperatures nearing 80. Once we get to the middle of the week, expect more sunshine and temperatures climbing from the low 80s on Wednesday to the mid to upper 80s by Saturday.