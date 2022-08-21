RADAR AND CLOUDS

Scattered showers and storms are starting to move into the area. Showers and storms will be likely this evening.

TEMPERATURES

Temperatures this afternoon climbed into the mid to upper 70s. Here is a look at current temperatures. Lows tonight will drop to the low to mid 60s. Highs Monday will be in the upper 70s.

FUTURE TRACKER

Scattered showers and storms will be likely later this evening and into the overnight. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Monday will have a lot of clouds around. Scattered rain and storms are expected thoughout the day with highs upper 70s. Showers and storms will continue to be possible Monday night and during the day Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 70s and the low 80s.

TONIGHT

Expect some scattered showers and storms with temperatures falling into the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY

Scattered showers and storms will be likely especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s for highs

7 DAY FORECAST

Scattered rain and storms remain in the forecast on a cloudy Monday. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Tuesday will have a chance for showers with a little sun and highs returning to near 80. Wednesday will be partly sunny. Highs warm to the lower to mid-80s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid-80s. Next Friday and Saturday is looking partly sunny and warm with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

