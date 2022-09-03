RADAR AND SATELLITE

Some rain showers have passed through Columbiana County this evening. A cold front is approaching Ohio with chances of showers and thunderstorms possible in front of it in the Valley.

TEMPERATURES

Temperatures will drop from the low 70s into the mid 60s overnight.

EVENING OUTLOOK

A few showers are possible tonight heading into tomorrow. Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s.

DAYBREAK OUTLOOK

Plan for scattered showers and possible thunderstorms throughout the morning. Temperatures will be in mid 70s by noon.

FUTURE TRACKER

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight (20%). Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase tomorrow (80%) and cool high temperatures into the upper 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms could last throughout Monday (60%). Temperatures will only reach the mid 70s.

TONIGHT

Chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight. Temperatures will drop into the mid 60s.

SUNDAY

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

The chance for showers and thunderstorms lasts into Monday (60%). A small chance for showers and thunderstorms remains Tuesday (30%). Expect partly sunny skies and high temperatures near 80 for the rest of the 7 day outlook.