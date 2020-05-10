Showers and storms tonight; chilly for your Monday

A warming trend sets in for the rest of the upcoming week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening…then scattered rain and snow showers early Monday morning…lows in the mid 30s
— Scattered morning rain or snow showers…cloudy and chilly with a high in the low and mid 40s
— Partly sunny Tuesday…highs in the low 50s
— Mostly sunny Wednesday…highs near 60
— Scattered rain or showers Thursday…highs in the upper 60s
— Rain and thunderstorms likely Friday…highs in the low 70s
— Scattered showers and thunderstorms next Saturday…highs in the low 70s
— Showers and storms likely next Sunday…highs in the upper 70s