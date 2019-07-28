Showers and storms more likely as we start the new week

TONIGHTYet again, another gorgeous night ahead for the area. Skies will be clear and starry with just a slight up-tick in temperatures for overnight lows. Temperatures by daybreak will be right in the lower 60s.

SATURDAYThe weekend begins with a beautiful day! We continue the warming trend, adding a degree or two to those afternoon highs. Saturday will be in the mid-80s and we will begin to see a subtle rise in dew points into the evening. By the end of the day, you may begin noticing some of that mugginess to the air.