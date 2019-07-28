Showers and storms more likely as we start the new week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Weather should dry and and become less humid for the end of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Mostly clear this evening with a small chance of an isolated shower…lows in the upper 60s
— Partly sunny Monday with chances for isolated thunderstorms in the evening…highs in the upper 80s
— Scattered thunderstorms likely Tuesday…highs near 80
— Rain wraps up early Wednesday…highs again near 80
— Sunny, drier and less humid to finish the week with highs in the mid 80s
— The sunny and less humid weather lasts into next weekend with highs still in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story