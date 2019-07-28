Showers and storms more likely as we start the new week

Weather should dry and and become less humid for the end of the week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly clear this evening with a small chance of an isolated shower…lows in the upper 60s
— Partly sunny Monday with chances for isolated thunderstorms in the evening…highs in the upper 80s
— Scattered thunderstorms likely Tuesday…highs near 80
— Rain wraps up early Wednesday…highs again near 80
— Sunny, drier and less humid to finish the week with highs in the mid 80s
— The sunny and less humid weather lasts into next weekend with highs still in the mid 80s.